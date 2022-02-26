No. 2 Texas A&M Falls to No. 3 Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team (9-2, 5-1 SEC) fell to No. 3 Auburn (8-2, 4-1 SEC), 13-4, Saturday morning at the Auburn University Horse Center.

In Flat, senior Rhian Murphy scored an 83 on Cantori, defeating Helen Ulrich score of 81.5. Junior Kaitlyn Lovingfoss registered a career-high 90.5 to secure the second and final point for the Maroon & White.

Freshman Hanna Olaussen scored the lone point for the Aggies in Horsemanship, recording a 72.5 to defeat Madison Pardun score of 71.5.

Texas A&M trailed Auburn at the break, 6-3. The Tigers then furthered their lead in Fences, outscoring A&M 4-0.

In the final stanza, Reining, junior Emmy-Lu Marsh tallied the one point for the Maroon & White. The Tallulah, Louisiana native put up a score of 71, defeating Deanna Green score of 66.5.

Up Next

The Aggies return to action as they travel to Dallas to take on No. 7 SMU on Mar. 5 at 10 a.m. CT.

