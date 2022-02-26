No. 7 Aggies Host Rice in Non-Conference Finale

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 7 Texas A&M women’s tennis gets set to complete the non-conference portion of its schedule Sunday, as the Aggies welcome the Rice Owls to the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center at 4 p.m. (CT).

HEAD COACH MARK WEAVER SAID…

“Our team is looking forward to our match against Rice this weekend, especially since this is our final match on the non-conference schedule. Rice always provides us with a challenge, and they have consistently been a very good program over the past few years. With that being said, the Aggies will be ready to go, and then we will turn our attention to SEC play next week.”

FIRST SERVE

Texas A&M has rolled through its first 14 opportunities in the 2022 season, boasting a 13-1 overall record coupled with a four-match win streak. The Aggies most recently defeated the TCU Horned Frogs in a 5-2 affair before cruising past the Abilene Christian Wildcats in a 6-1 showing on Saturday, Feb. 16. A&M’s matchup with Rice will be the program’s final non-conference outing of the year. The Maroon & White hold the best record in the Southeastern Conference with a .929 win percentage and sit atop the league standings prior to the start of conference play next weekend, Mar. 4-6.

IN THE RANKINGS

In the most recent ITA Division I Women’s Team Rankings, released on Feb. 23, Texas A&M jumped two spots to the No. 7 position nationally. This week’s ranking marks the highest spot the Aggies have held this season and matches their highest ranking since the 2015 season. Additionally, the Aggies are the highest-ranked team in the SEC, with Auburn (No. 11), Florida (No. 13), Tennessee (No. 20), Vanderbilt (No. 21), Kentucky (No. 23) and Georgia (No. 25) completing the league’s showing in the poll. In the individual rankings, A&M’s headline doubles team of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova garnered the No. 3 spot. In singles, Carson Branstine rose to No. 27 nationally, with Makarova holding the No. 41 singles ranking and freshman Mary Stoiana coming in at No. 91.

#LOCKEDIN ON RICE

Rice has opened the 2022 dual match season on a 6-1 run, with their only loss coming against SMU in a 4-2 match during ITA Kickoff Weekend. In singles action, the Owls are led by freshman Allison Zipoli, who has amassed a 12-2 overall record in her collegiate career playing primarily at the No. 3 slot. Maria Budin and Diae El Jardi team up as Rice’s primary doubles tandem, owning a 6-1 record this season with a 4-1 mark at the No. 1 position. The Maroon & White maintain a 28-10 edge over Rice in the all-time series.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

General admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis is free for all spectators and Texas A&M students in the second-level grandstand of the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. Courtside seating is available for season ticket holders in the Springer Family Stadium Club.

Sunday’s match will be streamed live via Playsight. Fans are encouraged to click here to tune in. Additionally, live scoring for A&M’s non-conference finale will be available by clicking here.

