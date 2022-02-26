Advertisement

Normangee advances to Region IV championship after punching out Mason

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Feb. 25, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - SAN MARCOS, Texas -- The Normangee Lady Panthers will play for a berth in the Class 2A portion of the UIL State Basketball Tournament Saturday following a 65-58 win over Mason in the Region IV semifinals Friday at The Snake Pit.

The Lady Panthers hit 12 three pointers and were led in scoring by Katelynn Dunn who had 16 points, Aubree McAllister had 14, Callie Powell added 12, and Christina Witherspoon tossed in 11.

Normangee (29-6) will take on San Saba Saturday at 2 p.m.

