Russian invasion means higher gas and oil prices for Brazos Valley

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - Russia’s attack on Ukraine came at a vulnerable time for economies around the world. Experts at Texas A&M University said even though the conflict is happening overseas, effects from the Russian invasion can be felt in the Brazos Valley.

Dennis Jansen, Director at the Private Enterprise Research Center, said there are many aspects of the world economy that Russia and Ukraine contribute to, like oil, natural gas, minerals and wheat. All of the prices on those commodities are shown to be sky rocketing.

One major concern Jansen thinks the people in the Brazos Valley need to be cautious of is the price of gas.

“I think locally, the problems here is this same as what’s going on in Texas. We in our metropolitan statistical area, we have a bigger reliance on oil and gas prices than you might expect,” Jansen said.

Petroleum engineering professor at Texas A&M University, Dr. Yucel Akkutlu, said it wouldn’t be logical for the United States to produce large volumes of oil and gas overnight. Akkutlu said he understands it is a lot to ask of companies to start distributing large amounts of oil and gas.

“The companies find themselves in a difficult situation. We need large volumes of oil and gas right now,” said Akkutlu.

Statistics show that before the invasion, the price of oil reached $90 per barrel due to the pandemic. Now, it is above $100.

Akkutlu added that even though the United States relies on oversea distributers for oil and gas, he believes in the United States’ distribution tactics and calls it an ‘Energy independent land’.

Along with a concern on gas and oil prices, Jansen said more sanctions will be imposed on Russia.

“We will definitely impose sanctions on Russia to reduce their access to the U.S. dollar international payment system. The feds have something called SWIFT, which allows global payments, so we can restrict Russian access to Swift. This will make it really hard for Russia, and Russian companies to deal with dollar transactions internationally, ” Jansen said.

