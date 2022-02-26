Advertisement

San Saba ends Hearne’s season at Region 4 Tournament

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KBTX) -- The San Saba Lady Dillos beat Hearne 60-34 Friday at The Pit in the Class 2A Region VI Semifinals.

San Saba broke the game open in the second quarter outscoring the Lady Eagles 30-8 to take a 36-14 halftime lead.

Nojemi Martinez led all scorers was 16 points. Hearne was paced by CIarrh Golden with nine.

Hearne ends its 2021-22 season with a 28-11 record.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Morin, 22
Pedestrian hit, killed early Friday morning by suspected drunk driver
College Station police say the men were injured during a fight outside a pool hall on Texas...
Men stabbed multiple times outside College Station pool hall
Erica Gomez, 26
Hearne daycare worker arrested for injuries to child
Amber Garrett, 27, and Yudon Allen, 48
Two charged in disappearance of Madison County woman
Bryan ISD Interim Superintendent Ginger Carrabine named lone finalist for superintendent
Bryan ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

Latest News

A&M Consolidated soccer logo
Consol girls’ soccer tops College Station 1-0
Texas A&M Tennis
No. 18 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Falls at No. 20 Oklahoma
The Normangee Lady Panthers will play for a berth in the Class 2A portion of the UIL State...
Normangee advances to Region IV championship after punching out Mason
San Saba ends Hearne’s season at Region 4 Tournament
San Saba ends Hearne’s season at Region 4 Tournament
Milano moving on in Class 2A playoffs
Milano moving on in Class 2A playoffs