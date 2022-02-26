San Saba ends Hearne’s season at Region 4 Tournament

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KBTX) -- The San Saba Lady Dillos beat Hearne 60-34 Friday at The Pit in the Class 2A Region VI Semifinals.

San Saba broke the game open in the second quarter outscoring the Lady Eagles 30-8 to take a 36-14 halftime lead.

Nojemi Martinez led all scorers was 16 points. Hearne was paced by CIarrh Golden with nine.

Hearne ends its 2021-22 season with a 28-11 record.

