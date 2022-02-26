Advertisement

Saturday’s Game Postponed, Aggies Play Doubleheader Sunday

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball has postponed Saturday’s game against Penn due to inclement weather and the contest will be played as part of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The Aggies and Quakers will meet in game one at 1 p.m., followed by the second game approximately 45 minutes after completion. Both games will be nine-inning affairs.

Tickets will be scanned for both games throughout the day. Seat rights will be honored for those with Sunday tickets for the first game. Those with Saturday tickets may sit in general admission until the second game when their seat rights will be honored. The stands will not be cleared between games.

For information on ticket polices refer to the following 12th Man Foundation page -  https://www.12thmanfoundation.com/tickets/ticket-policies/index.html#baseball

