Advertisement

Women’s Basketball Concludes Regular Season at Georgia

By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will conclude its regular season against the No. 25 Georgia Lady Bulldogs on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT inside Stegeman Coliseum.

Last Time Out

The Aggies (14-13, 4-11 SEC) recognized legendary head coach Gary Blair in a pregame ceremony, honoring him by naming the court at Reed Arena “Gary Blair Court”. The Aggies fell to No. 1 South Carolina in Blair’s final home game, but the A&M great was immortalized in front of nearly 6,000 fans.

Team Leaders

Wells leads the Aggies, averaging 16.2 points per game while leading the conference in 3-point field goal percentage at 47.%. Texas A&M is tied for sixth in the country in 3-point field goal percentage, hitting 37.9% of its shots from deep.

Series

Thursday’s match-up is the 14th all-time meeting between Texas A&M and Georgia (19-8, 8-7 SEC) with A&M leading the series with an 9-4 record. The Maroon & White has won four of the last five meetings and Blair holds a 5-3 record over Lady Bulldog head coach Joni Taylor.

How to Watch

Thursday’s matchup will be streamed on SECN+ with live stats here. Additionally, radio listeners can tune in locally to 1620 AM/94.5 FM or worldwide through the 12th Man Mobile App with Tom Turbiville and Steve Miller on the call.

Follow the Aggies

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.

Most Read

Erica Gomez, 26
Hearne daycare worker arrested for injuries to child
Jesus Morin, 22
Pedestrian hit, killed early Friday morning by suspected drunk driver
The severe winter storm in February 2021 caused excessive water damage to the facility, forcing...
Bryan City Council approves plan for Phillips Event Center renovations, upgrades
College Station police say the men were injured during a fight outside a pool hall on Texas...
Men stabbed multiple times outside College Station pool hall
Willie Pruitt Sr.'s granddaughter said the Brazos Valley African American Museum kept him going...
Brazos Valley African American Museum co-founder honored by family, community

Latest News

No. 18 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Hosts SMU
Distin Wins High Jump Title, Miller Breaks American Collegiate Record
Distin Wins High Jump Title, Miller Breaks American Collegiate Record
Distin Wins High Jump Title, Miller Breaks American Collegiate Record
Women’s Basketball Concludes Regular Season at Georgia
Women’s Basketball Concludes Regular Season at Georgia
The Lady Cougars defeat Hendrickson in the Regionals Finals
The Lady Cougars defeat Hendrickson in the Regionals Finals