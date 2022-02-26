Women’s Basketball Concludes Regular Season at Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will conclude its regular season against the No. 25 Georgia Lady Bulldogs on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT inside Stegeman Coliseum.

Last Time Out

The Aggies (14-13, 4-11 SEC) recognized legendary head coach Gary Blair in a pregame ceremony, honoring him by naming the court at Reed Arena “Gary Blair Court”. The Aggies fell to No. 1 South Carolina in Blair’s final home game, but the A&M great was immortalized in front of nearly 6,000 fans.

Team Leaders

Wells leads the Aggies, averaging 16.2 points per game while leading the conference in 3-point field goal percentage at 47.%. Texas A&M is tied for sixth in the country in 3-point field goal percentage, hitting 37.9% of its shots from deep.

Series

Thursday’s match-up is the 14th all-time meeting between Texas A&M and Georgia (19-8, 8-7 SEC) with A&M leading the series with an 9-4 record. The Maroon & White has won four of the last five meetings and Blair holds a 5-3 record over Lady Bulldog head coach Joni Taylor.

How to Watch

Thursday’s matchup will be streamed on SECN+ with live stats here. Additionally, radio listeners can tune in locally to 1620 AM/94.5 FM or worldwide through the 12th Man Mobile App with Tom Turbiville and Steve Miller on the call.

Follow the Aggies

