Aggies Set for Inaugural Coral Creek Club Invitational

PLACIDA, Fla. – The 11th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will compete in the first-ever Coral Creek Club Invitational, Feb. 28-Mar. 1, at the par-71, 7,143-yard Coral Creek Club.

The Maroon and White is paired with hosts Florida Gulf Coast, Kent State and North Florida, and begin the two-day event at 7:15 a.m. CT on Monday.

Aggie Lineup

Texas A&M’s lineup features Walker Lee, William Paysse, Daniel Rodrigues, Phichaksn Maichon and Michael Heidelbaugh.

Last Time Out

The Aggies placed fifth at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate, and were led by Sam Bennett, who tied for second after shooting a career-best 8-under 64 in the final round of play. Rodrigues, who competed as an individual, recorded his best finish as an Aggie, tying for fourth at 8-under.

The Field

Joining the Aggies are No. 24 South Florida, Cincinnati, FGCU, Illinois State, Jacksonville, Kennesaw State, Kent State, Liberty, Lipscomb, Memphis, North Florida, North Texas, South Alabama, Toledo and UCF.

How to Keep Up

Live scoring is available through Golfstat and can be found here.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiemensgolf).