Brazos Valley African American Museum honors community servants

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley African American Museum held its 21st annual Appreciation Event at the Brazos Valley African American Museum. It honored six individuals noted for being remarkable community servants. The honorees included Raymond Arrington of Red Cross and Carver/Kemp Neighborhood Association, Pastor Seddrick and Rebecca Eddington of New Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and H-E-B, Dr. Brian Merrell of Bryan ISD, Fabi Payton of I Heart Bryan and Dr. Phebe Moore Simmons of Family Promise-Bryan/College Station.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and in the abundance of safety, the 21st Annual Appreciation Banquet has been... Posted by Brazos Valley African American Museum on Friday, January 14, 2022

This was the second year the event was held virtually, but it didn’t lack the same experience given in person. The event included the presenting and retiring of colors by buffalo soldiers, live performances and a silent auction. Dr. Grady “Sam” Hogue, who’s a clinical assistant professor at the Texas A&M College of Medicine, also served as the event’s speaker.

Along with honoring those doing great work in the community, the Appreciation Event serves as the Brazos Valley African American Museum’s most important fundraiser, according to the event’s co-chair Crystal Carter. The funds help to operate the museum, offer programs for the community and students, bring new exhibits and provide staff development opportunities. Funds will also go towards hiring a new executive director for the museum.

“Over the last four years, the museum served over 8,000 visitors, provided over 100 educational tours to over 3,500 children and adults, awarded scholarships and held over 50 events and exhibits,” Carter said.

The silent auction closes Sunday, Feb. 27 at 11:55 p.m. The auction items can be found here, and more information on how to donate to the museum can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.