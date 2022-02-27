Brazos Valley Blessings moves into new office

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Blessings is a growing nonprofit in the Brazos Valley and on Saturday officially moved into its new office space on Briarcrest Drive.

Brazos Valley Blessings is an outreach organization that helps people in need. It’s been blessing the area since October 2020.

From operations to collecting donations, the nonprofit has been completely operating out of founder Amber Robertson’s home. Now with the new office space, Brazos Valley Blessings will have its own space to conduct client meetings and manage day-to-day operations.

I Heart Bryan assisted Brazos Valley Blessing with the move.

“We have just come in to help her move and be efficient,” said I Heart Bryan founder, Fabi Payton. “We had a professional organizer donate her time and services to Amber.”

“Fabi is amazing,” said Robertson. “We just came together and we made it work and I will be forever thankful to I Heart Bryan.”

However, the new office space does not provide all the support to completely move Brazos Valley Blessings out of Robertson’s home.

“We still don’t have enough space,” said Robertson.”We are still using my back porch as a drop-off center. My house is still the distribution center for BBV.”

At this time, this is the best the nonprofit can do in regard to space, according to Robertson. Robertson said she is open to suggestions on how she can be more efficient in space.

“Amber needs help to reclaim her home, so she can have a safe space so her and her kids can come and rest after all of the good she has done,” said Payton.

If you would like to donate a storage space or donate to Brazos Valley Blessings, click here.

