Advertisement

College Station woman with ties to Ukraine attends Houston peaceful protest in support of Ukraine

Brobrovnyk currently has family and friends still in Ukraine as the Russians advance on the capital.
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - Hanna Brobrovnyk was born in Ukraine and immigrated to the United States when she was 11. On Saturday she showed her support for her home country and attended a peaceful protest in support of Ukraine in Houston.

For Brobrovnyk, she said it’s hard to sit at home and watch the news, so to show her support she drove down to Houston.

Hundreds of people were in attendance from all parts of the world including Ukraine, Poland, China, Japan, Russia, and Hong Kong, according to Brobrovnyk.

The afternoon protest was held in front of the Russian Consulate General.

Brobrovnyk told KBTX’s Fallon Appleton she currently still has family and friends in Ukraine as the Russians advance on the capital.

“We check in on them every morning, mainly my grandfather. He lives in Kyiv very close to all the action, but he’s refusing to leave his apartment because it’s his home,” said Brobrovnyk. “We’re very worried about them.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erica Gomez, 26
Hearne daycare worker arrested for injuries to child
Jesus Morin, 22
Pedestrian hit, killed early Friday morning by suspected drunk driver
The severe winter storm in February 2021 caused excessive water damage to the facility, forcing...
Bryan City Council approves plan for Phillips Event Center renovations, upgrades
College Station police say the men were injured during a fight outside a pool hall on Texas...
Men stabbed multiple times outside College Station pool hall
Willie Pruitt Sr.'s granddaughter said the Brazos Valley African American Museum kept him going...
Brazos Valley African American Museum co-founder honored by family, community

Latest News

I Heart Bryan expansion
Brazos Valley Blessings moves into new office
Willie Pruitt Sr. is remembered as an outstanding husband, father, grandfather, educator and...
Pivotal Brazos Valley community leader laid to rest
Along with honoring those doing great work in the community, the event also serves as the...
Brazos Valley African American Museum honors community servants
empty jr bowl
empty jr bowl