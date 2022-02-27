College Station woman with ties to Ukraine attends Houston peaceful protest in support of Ukraine

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - Hanna Brobrovnyk was born in Ukraine and immigrated to the United States when she was 11. On Saturday she showed her support for her home country and attended a peaceful protest in support of Ukraine in Houston.

For Brobrovnyk, she said it’s hard to sit at home and watch the news, so to show her support she drove down to Houston.

Hundreds of people were in attendance from all parts of the world including Ukraine, Poland, China, Japan, Russia, and Hong Kong, according to Brobrovnyk.

The afternoon protest was held in front of the Russian Consulate General.

Brobrovnyk told KBTX’s Fallon Appleton she currently still has family and friends in Ukraine as the Russians advance on the capital.

“We check in on them every morning, mainly my grandfather. He lives in Kyiv very close to all the action, but he’s refusing to leave his apartment because it’s his home,” said Brobrovnyk. “We’re very worried about them.”

