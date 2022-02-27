No. 18 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Hosts SMU

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 18 Texas A&M men’s tennis team is set to host SMU at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday at 1 p.m. (CT).

“The team is happy to be back home and playing in front of the 12th Man,” head coach Steve Denton said. “The best medicine after a loss is to get back out there and compete as soon as possible. It is going to be a great day of tennis with the men playing at 1 p.m. (CT) and then the women to follow at 4 p.m. (CT) against Rice.”

The Aggies (6-4) return to action after dropping a 7-0 match at No. 20 Oklahoma on Friday evening in Norman.

RANKINGS UPDATE

A&M’s Raphael Perot is currently on a four-match win streak as he ascended to a career-high No. 50 singles ranking. The sophomore moved to 3-1 against ranked foes this season with a win over then-No. 38 Alexandre Rotsaert of No. 8 Stanford at the ITA Indoor Team Championships last weekend in Seattle.

Austin Abbrat and Noah Schachter continue to appear in the doubles rankings, the pair landed at No. 50 this week after posting a win against Issac Arevalo and Piotr Pawlak of Texas Tech a week ago. The Maroon & White duo have recorded a pair of ranked wins this season, highlighted by an 8-7 result against Finn Bass and Sven Lah of Baylor, currently ranked No. 19.

SCOUTING SMU

SMU holds a 5-3 record on the year including a 1-0 mark on the road, the Mustangs claimed a 4-3 win at Nebraska in their most recent match last Sunday. SMU is led by sophomore Liam Krall at 14-5 this year including a 6-1 mark in dual matches. Sophomore Adam Neff is a perfect 6-0 in dual matches this spring, splitting the wins at courts two and three. In doubles play, Neff and Ivan Thamma hold a 10-5 record on the year and are 2-2 on court one this spring.

UP NEXT

The Aggies continue their 10-match home stand with a double headed on Friday, March 4, against Incarnate Word and Arkansas at noon and 6 p.m. (CT), respectively.

