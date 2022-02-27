Pivotal Brazos Valley community leader laid to rest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The co-founder of the Brazos Valley African American Museum and long-time educator Willie Pruitt Sr. was laid to rest Saturday.

Pruitt moved to Bryan with his late wife, Mell Pruitt, shortly after he graduated from Prairie View A&M University in 1952. Pruitt taught within Bryan ISD at Washington Elementary, Neal Elementary and Stephen F. Austin Middle School. In the latter half of his over 30-year career in education, Pruitt was the assistant principal of Bryan High School.

In 1990, Pruitt retired from education and dedicated himself to community service with his wife. The two led the creation of the North Bryan Community Center and later went on to create the Brazos Valley African American Museum in 2006. This is the only African American museum between Houston and Dallas.

BVAAM board member and former Bryan High School colleague Barry Davis said he always admired Pruitt for the standard he set with students and the way he carried himself. Davis said Pruitt was always well-groomed and dressed. For former student Rev. William Jack Green Jr., the “P” in Pruitt stood for three things- parental, prayerful and prepared.

Helen Washington is also a board member of the BVAAM and said she loved working alongside Pruitt and his wife because they had a great vision for the community. That vision included celebrating Black Excellence’s past, present and future, according to Washington. She said she’ll miss working with Pruitt as he was always kind and caring.

“Always had that little giggle and always had that big smile on his face even though sometimes we don’t all feel good every day, but you could never tell by him because he always had that great, big smile of his face and he was always encouraging,” Washington said.

Washington and Davis said the board is committed to furthering the museum along with Pruitt’s legacy.

“The legacy is just one of faith, hope and love and when you have that it’s a lot of things that you can accomplish,” Davis said.

