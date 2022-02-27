Advertisement

Steady warming trend as we shake off our recent winter air

By Shel Winkley
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After about four and a half days, sunshine made a triumphant return to the Brazos Valley sky Sunday. Those clear skies will allow for what little warmth we collected today to escape to space, which means we will need to keep the extra blanket on the bed. Lows fall between the mid-20s and low 30s by sunrise Monday, with some at or below 32° for as much as 3 to 7 hours. Bryan-College Station will likely hang touch the freeze mark briefly at the airport, with many backyard thermometers reading it for an hour or two. Scattered, feathery high clouds enter the picture Monday afternoon, otherwise, another blue sky day will allow highs to top off in the mid-60s. This week will be spent shaking off our most recent winter chill as highs head for the mid-70s by Thursday and Friday.

The weekend will be spent leading up to our next big change to reach the Brazos Valley. A few spots of rain are not off the table, falling from a mostly cloudy sky Saturday or Sunday. Morning temperatures soar to the low/mid 60s -- which is closer to our average high for early March -- while afternoon thermometers are set to top off near / just inside 80°. A cold front backed by Pacific air is currently scheduled to arrive Monday. Next week has a chance to start with a quick round of rain before seasonable air makes a return.

Sunday Night: Clear. Low: 32. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 64. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 39. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 69. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

