Advertisement

20-year-old killed in explosion while housesitting

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the house explosion. (WCCO, MACH FAMILY, CNN)
By WCCO Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:25 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) - Authorities in Minnesota are investigating a home explosion that killed a woman who was there housesitting.

Smoke rose from a gaping hole in the ground in rural Lexington Township, Minnesota, all that was left of a home that exploded late Friday night.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says crews arrived around 11:30 p.m. to a collapsed home on fire. They say the homeowners were gone, but a woman had been housesitting and caring for the dogs. Her body was found in the basement.

Friends identified the victim of a Minnesota home explosion as 20-year-old Kailey Mach, a...
Friends identified the victim of a Minnesota home explosion as 20-year-old Kailey Mach, a Minneapolis college student who hoped to study elementary education.(Source: Mach Family, WCCO via CNN)

Friends identified the victim as 20-year-old Kailey Mach, a student at Augsburg University in Minneapolis, where she hoped to study elementary education.

“She always talked about how she was going to change the world by teaching the next generation,” her friend, Shelby Rae, wrote. “She didn’t care if she was having a bad day. If you told her you were upset, she wouldn’t rest until she got you to smile.”

She says Mach was proud of her Czech heritage, loved to dance and was the type of friend who always wanted to bring people together.

The sheriff’s office and the Minnesota Fire Marshall’s Office are working together to determine the cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Normangee head football coach Keith Sitton, Leon head football coach Jeremy Colvert, and...
Three Brazos Valley head football coaches step down
Police say a pedestrian was struck by a canoe that was stapped to a pickup truck Sunday on...
Man injured after being struck by canoe on Texas Avenue
A Central Texas father is being celebrated after he jumped into the ring at a Belton rodeo...
Father of the year: Dad jumps into Belton rodeo ring to protect son from raging bull
Jesus Morin, 22
Police identify pedestrian killed early Friday morning by suspected drunk driver
According to witnesses, Ricky Hernandez is one of three suspects who injured the victim outside...
Man arrested, charged in connection to stabbing outside local pool hall

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will ‘pay’
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
Biden outlines COVID plans, says it’s time to return to work
The moon is about to get hit by a big piece of space junk.
Space junk on 5,800-mph collision course with moon
George P. Bush, last member of family dynasty still in public office, to face Texas AG Ken...
George P. Bush, last member of family dynasty still in public office, to face Texas AG Ken Paxton in Republican runoff