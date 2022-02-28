Aggies garner 13 All-SEC Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams garnered 13 All-Southeastern Conference honors, the conference office announced Monday.

The women’s team earned nine honors, while the men’s team finished with four.

First team members include Zach Davis (Pole Vault), Brandon Miller (800m) and Lamara Distin (High Jump), while Carter Bajoit (High Jump) and Deborah Acquah (Long Jump) earned second team honors. Running as members of the women’s 4x400m relay, Laila Owens, Syaira Richardson, Tierra Robinson-Jones and Charokee Young garnered second team accolades.

Newcomers Emmanuel Bamidele (400m), Heather Abadie (Pole Vault), Bailey Goggans (800m) and Maci Irons (Shot Put) were named to the Freshman All-SEC Team.

The All-SEC first team consists of the top finishers in each event, while the second team consists of the second and third place finishers. The All-Freshman Team (one men’s and one women’s) consists of the highest true freshman finisher in each event, excluding relays. Ties are not broken.

Texas A&M Honors

Men’s First Team All-SEC

Zach Davis (Pole Vault)

Brandon Miller (800m)

Women’s First Team All-SEC

Lamara Distin (High Jump)

Men’s Second Team All-SEC

Carter Bajoit (High Jump)

Women’s Second Team All-SEC

Deborah Acquah (Long Jump)

Laila Owens (4x400m)

Syaira Richardson (4x400m)

Tierra Robinson-Jones (4x400m)

Charokee Young (4x400m)

Men’s Freshman All-SEC

Emmanuel Bamidele (400m)

Women’s Freshman All-SEC

Heather Abadie (Pole Vault)

Bailey Goggans (800m)

Maci Irons (Shot Put)

