Bryan furniture store adapts to supply chain shortages

Bryan, Texas (KBTX) - Supply chain issues have taken a toll on retailers all over the world, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, a study shows that 50% of retailers across the world believe that supply chain issues will be their greatest challenge in 2022. Global supply chain issues lead to inflation, delayed distribution and higher prices in items.

Dusty Guajardo, customer of Star Furniture, is a new homeowner. He said he was worried about these issues because he didn’t know if it would be possible to get new furniture in time for his move in date.

”We were worried about getting a bed for my son and also having a living room set for the house. It was just so hard because of the supply chain issues. Everything was on back order,” Guajardo said.

Guajardo said he did receive his furniture for his home well before their big move.

”It was a good price and Star Furniture promised us a date that they could get it here by,” said Guajardo.

Lisa Sutphen, selling manager of Star Furniture, said their ultimate goal is to focus on what they can get in stock immediately, and if not immediately then as soon as possible.

“There are still special orders that our customers can totally customize their furniture. They are still going to have to wait six months depending on the manufacturer. But if you come in and find something that you love, chances are if we can’t get it into your house this week, we can get it in by the end of the month,” said Sutphen.

Sutphen said the company found it’s more effective to import their products through the Port of Houston instead of Los Angeles, lessening some of their supply chain issues. But, she said it’s the customers that have kept the supply coming in for our community.

“We are very pleased at how our buyers have positioned us so we can help our community,” Sutphen said.

