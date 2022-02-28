Advertisement

Changing lives at Empty Bowls Jr.

By Hope Merritt
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
College Station, Texas (KBTX) - Empty Bowls Jr. was held this afternoon at Allen Honda to support local in-school food pantries and The Arts Council Program. The event started in 2013, and has kept their purpose of “kids helping kids” ever since.

Students and educators from more than 25 Brazos Valley schools created hundreds of homemade, artistic bowls for this years event. Every bowl purchased came with a cup of soup provided by local restaurants. All proceeds from this event benefit local in-school pantries.

Executive Director of The Arts Council, Sheree Boegner, said Empty Bowls Jr. is a great way for kids to get involved in the community.

“So many lives are definitely being changed. From the teachers to the students in the class room using those creative juices to do all kinds of amazing things... then it’s getting what the food pantries need and our schools, and helping the arts is also getting kids in juvenile center and title one schools art. So its a beautiful thing all the way around,” said Boegner.

Boegner said this event couldn’t have been possible with out Allen Honda.

