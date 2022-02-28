Advertisement

Dallas Named SEC Pitcher of the Week

By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball standout Micah Dallas was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Dallas was honored for his dominant effort in Sunday’s 5-0 win against the Penn Quakers. The junior right-hander weaved an impressive 8.0-inning performance, allowing just two base runners while striking out a career-high 10 batters.

Penn opened the game with a single and Dallas issued a walk in the third, but that was all for the Quakers as the northpaw retired the last 17 batters he faced.

Dallas is 2-0 on the season with a 0.63 ERA, .163 opponent batting average and 15 strikeouts in 14.1 innings.

The Aggies return to action Tuesday when they host the HBU Huskies in a 6:32 p.m. contest on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

