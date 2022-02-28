DPS: Troopers find bags of narcotics inside pickup following high-speed pursuit

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Magnolia man was arrested Saturday on multiple drug and traffic violation charges following a high-speed pursuit through Brazos County.

DPS Troopers were first notified of a reckless vehicle on Highway 6 coming into Brazos County from Grimes County around 12:30 p.m.

According to an arrest report, troopers found the vehicle in south College Station and said the driver, German Ramirez, Jr., 27 of Magnolia, was going up to 107 mph. When troopers attempted to pull him over, Ramirez began to drive reckless, cutting other vehicles off and going up to 117 mph on the highway.

The report says Ramirez exited on Barron Road and sped away from law enforcement but he was later located by a Brazos County deputy at a convenience store at Barron Road and Highway 6.

Ramirez was taken into custody and inside his pickup truck, troopers reportedly found multiple narcotics including one pound of marijuana, a large sandwich bag of Amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine pills, two vacuum-sealed bags of Xanax, and sixty cartridges of THC.

Ramirez was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center and charged with several counts of manufacturing and delivery, possession of marijuana, failure to identify, and evading arrest.

His bond was set at $109,000.

