Lions Pride Sports to start offering kids pro wrestling classes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If your child has a dream of becoming a pro wrestler one day, Lions Pride Sports is here to help make their dream come true. The company is starting a new program called “Cub Classes” for kids ages 7 to 13 to train them on the basics of wrestling.

This class will only teach the basics maneuvers of wrestling and won’t be going over anything that may harm your child’s growth process. Lions Pride Sports owner and founder Houston Carson also wanted to make sure that students take away important skills that they use all throughout their life.

“It’s cool because it teaches the kids life lessons like social skills and waiting in line and waiting their turn and coordination and following directions. So it’s a lot of fun I’m excited for this new venture,” Carson said.

On top of wrestling lessons, students will learn tips on how to train and workout properly. Carson encourages any parent to give the class a try whether or not their child is a fan of pro wrestling.

“I think they will just fall in love with it because it’s a fun and exciting way for your kid to stay in shape,” says Carson.

If you want any more information about the Cub Classes you can email houston@lionsprideproductions.com or text (254)760-0906. Registration for classes begins on Tuesday.

