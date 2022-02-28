Russia-Ukraine conflict prompts concerns for cyberattacks and ransomware, Texas A&M experts say stay alert

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ransomware remains one of the most disruptive threats to businesses, organizations, and individuals. That’s according to the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

Recently President Joe Biden announced sanctions on Russian banks and elites as the Russia-Ukraine conflict gets worse. US cybersecurity officials have begun to warn businesses about potential ransomware attacks following the president’s announcement of Russian sanctions.

Officials warn that Cybercriminals are increasingly gaining access to private networks through exploiting software vulnerabilities and phishing scams. Cybercriminals are diversifying their approaches, extorting money often using gift cards and bitcoin as a form of payment for ransomware attacks.

When it comes to attacks, officials with the Texas A&M Cybersecurity Center say any business or person can fall victim to cyberattacks especially when it comes to ransomware. In terms of personal cyber security, Clarence Clay a cyber security specialist with TEEX says its everyone’s responsibility to take care of themselves.

“We call it cyber hygiene. It’s just like regular hygiene. We take care of ourselves because we don’t want to get sick, we don’t want to get a virus,” said Clay.

According to a recent survey, 91% of people know the risks of reusing passwords across their online accounts, but 66% do it anyway.

“If you look at passwords alone we have an average login from shopping, from work all of these things the average person has well over 100 logins but we use the same password,” said Clay.”

One area of concern for many is their banking and finance. According to a report from Accenture the banking industry incurred the most cybercrime costs in 2018 at $18.3 million.

Randy Roewe, executive vice president and chief risk officer for First Financial Bank, says although no specific threats have been made they stand ready to meet the need.

“All banks are on heightened awareness right now,” said Roewe. “As an industry, we have implemented strong and multilayered security defenses and we all have incident response procedures that we go through when we see these types of attacks.”

Despite the urge to withdraw money from the bank Roewe says the bank is ultimately the best and safest place for your money.

“All our banks in the United States are in strong financial condition. You have FDIC insurance up to $250,000 and maybe more pending on how your accounts are structured,” said Roewe.

Read about the newest ransomware attack that is starting to become widespread and how we can help- https://cyberready.org/ http://ow.ly/mqJJ50HJIG1 Posted by TEEX - Business and Cyber Solutions on Monday, February 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.