Advertisement

Shell pulls out of energy investments in Russia over war

FILE - The logo for Royal Dutch Shell appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York...
FILE - The logo for Royal Dutch Shell appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Shell says it is pulling out of Russia as President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine costs the country’s all-important energy industry foreign investment and expertise.

Shell announced its intention Monday to exit its joint ventures with Gazprom and related entities, including its 27.5% stake in the Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility, its 50% stake in the Salym Petroleum Development and the Gydan energy venture.

Shell also intends to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

“We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression which threatens European security,” said Shell’s chief executive officer, Ben van Beurden.

Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, is bracing for the worst as the Russian invasion continues. (Source: CNN)

The move comes a day after rival BP announced plans to shed its almost 20% stake in Rosneft, which is controlled by the Russian state. Also Monday, Norway’s Equinor said it would halt new investment in Russia and begin selling its holdings in the country.

Shell’s most important investment in Russia is its stake in the Sakhalin-II project in the waters near Sakhalin Island off Russia’s east coast. Japan-based Mitsui owns 12.5% of the project and Mitsubishi holds 10%.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Normangee head football coach Keith Sitton, Leon head football coach Jeremy Colvert, and...
Three Brazos Valley head football coaches step down
Police say a pedestrian was struck by a canoe that was stapped to a pickup truck Sunday on...
Man injured after being struck by canoe on Texas Avenue
A Central Texas father is being celebrated after he jumped into the ring at a Belton rodeo...
Father of the year: Dad jumps into Belton rodeo ring to protect son from raging bull
Jesus Morin, 22
Police identify pedestrian killed early Friday morning by suspected drunk driver
According to witnesses, Ricky Hernandez is one of three suspects who injured the victim outside...
Man arrested, charged in connection to stabbing outside local pool hall

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will ‘pay’
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
Biden outlines COVID plans, says it’s time to return to work
The moon is about to get hit by a big piece of space junk.
Space junk on 5,800-mph collision course with moon
George P. Bush, last member of family dynasty still in public office, to face Texas AG Ken...
George P. Bush, last member of family dynasty still in public office, to face Texas AG Ken Paxton in Republican runoff