Treat of the Day: CSISD Students earn science fair awards

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Michael Yang!

The A&M Consolidated High School student earned Best in Show and first place in Biochemistry in the Austin Energy Regional Science Festival. By earning Best in Show, Yang will compete in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta in May and the Texas State Science and Engineering Festival in March.

The school had a total of six award winners, including Keeley Loyd who will also compete in the state fair for placing third in the Plant Sciences category, Abby Garrett, 4th in Plant Sciences, Kyler Larsen, 4th in Computer Science: Systems Software, Zachary Wang, 4th in Computer Science: Embedded Systems/Hardware, and Maison Morgan, 5th in Earth and Environmental Sciences. Larsen also received the CSISD Superintendent Award and the Texas State Master of Arts in Technical Communication Science Award.

