Trial for man accused of killing DPS trooper starts in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The trial of Dabrett Black, the man accused of killing a Central Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper during a traffic stop on Thanksgiving Day in 2017, starts Monday in Brazos County.

DPS Trooper Damon Allen, 41, of Teague was killed while he was sitting in his patrol unit when the driver of a car he pulled over for speeding on Interstate 45 south of Fairfield opened fire with a rifle, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Freestone County District Attorney Brian Evans says after an agreement between the State and the defense of Black was made, the death penalty will not be pursued in exchange for the waiver of the insanity defense. The family of the fallen trooper, including his widow, all agreed with the decision to waive the death penalty.

In a statement sent out by Evans, he referenced that death penalty cases can take decades to finalize after all of the appeals are exhausted.

“The path that was chosen to waive the death penalty will allow the case to be finalized in an expedited fashion and provide closure for the family and widow, Kasey Allen,” Evans’ statement read.

Jury selection for the trial happened Feb. 21 and 22. Testimony started Monday and is expected to range from one to two weeks.

If found guilty, Black will automatically be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

On Monday jurors were shown graphic images from the crime scene in Freestone County where Trooper Damon Allen was killed.

Black was eventually found in Waller County that same evening. Attendees also heard extensive testimony from Sgt. Stephen Tucker, who was a Waller County Deputy at the time.

Dashcam footage showed Black popping up and then disappearing behind Black’s car. Tucker testified Black was holding a rifle and thought Black had fired at him. Dashcam footage did not show Black firing the rifle at the deputy.

Tucker unloaded his service rifle firing 36 rounds, according to defense attorneys.

Tucker said he was told one of the round he fired hit the suspect in the leg.

That footage also showed Black running away.

Judge Patrick Simmons ended proceedings a little early Monday.

New witnesses will be called Tuesday and the judge expects that will take some time.

No cameras are allowed in during proceedings. KBTX has been able to take video and pictures during recesses and breaks.

Attendees also heard from Trooper Allen’s wife about how they met and his history in law enforcement.

Much of the afternoon testimony involved James Earl Rohrman.

He manages aviation operations for DPS And talked about the manhunt that led to an aerial and ground search in Waller County. Black’s attorneys believe he should be found “not guilty” due to multiple mental illnesses from his military service in Iraq. They admit he did shoot the trooper. We expect to hear more about his traumatic brain injury and PTSD during this trial.

The trial is scheduled to resume Tuesday at 9 a.m.

The following is the full statement from the Freestone County District Attorney’s Office:

“The trial of a man accused of shooting Trooper Damon Allen on Thanksgiving in 2017 is set to begin on February 21st. The schedule includes jury selection on February 21 and 22 with testimony beginning on the morning of February 28th. The Court has set aside two weeks to complete the trial. If found guilty, Black will be sentenced to life in prison without parole. There has been a recent agreement between the State and defense of Black that the death penalty would not be pursued in exchange for the waiver of the insanity defense. “After spending years with this case, reviewing the medical records, and long discussions with the family, I feel that this agreement is in the best interest of everyone involved” said Freestone County Attorney Brian Evans. “It was our realization based on the medical records that the State of Texas would not follow through with the actual execution of Dabrett Black. This was discussed at length with the family, and they are in full agreement with the decision to waive the death penalty.” “It has become the normal procedure for a death penalty to take decades to finalize after all of the appeals are exhausted. Further, there are many times that the State will ultimately commute the sentence to life in prison without parole or even send back to the trial court to retry the punishment phase of the trial. The path that was chosen to waive the death penalty will allow the case to be finalized in an expedited fashion and provide closure for the family and widow, Kasey Allen.” It was initially thought that a death penalty trial in this case would take 2 to 3 months to complete. It is now expected that testimony will range from 1 to 2 weeks for the trial to be finalized. If found guilty, Dabrett Black will automatically be sentenced to life in prison without parole.”

