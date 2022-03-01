Advertisement

Aggie Women’s Basketball to take on Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – 

The Aggies in the SEC Tournament

Texas A&M (14-14, 4-12 SEC) is 11-8 in the SEC Tournament since joining the league in 2012. A&M won the 2013 installment of the tournament, its only SEC Tournament Championship. Kayla Wells holds the program record for points in an SEC tourney game when she dropped 28 points versus Auburn on March 9, 2019. The Maroon & White is the 12 seed and playing in the first round for the first time. A&M has won its first game in four of the last five tourney runs. Fans can purchase tickets for the SEC Tournament here.

Against Vanderbilt

A&M defeated Vandy, 76-58, on Feb. 10. Wells and Qadashah Hoppie accounted for half of the Aggies’ offensive output, both scoring 19 in the winning effort. As a team, A&M went a perfect 12-of-12 from the free-throw line. The Maroon & White is 9-4 all-time versus the Commodores, having won the past eight meetings.

Advancing Means

If the Aggies defeat Vanderbilt (13-17, 4-12 SEC), they will play No. 5 seed Florida on Thursday 25 minutes after the conclusion of the first game, which begins at 12 p.m. CT. A&M and Florida took two overtime periods to decide their game on Jan. 9. The Gators came out on top, 97-89, in Aggieland.

Team Leaders

Wells leads the Aggies, averaging 15.8 points per game and is second in the conference in 3-point field goal percentage at 47.3%. Texas A&M is ninth in the country in 3-point field goal percentage, hitting 37.6% of its shots from deep.

How to Watch

Thursday’s matchup will be televised on SECN with live stats here. Additionally, radio listeners can tune in locally to 1150 AM/93.7 FM or worldwide through the 12th Man Mobile App with Tom Turbiville and Steve Miller on the call.

