Aggies to battle HBU to wrap up season opening homestand

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies wrap up their season-opening, eight-game home stand Tuesday when they host the HBU Huskies for a 6:32 p.m. contest on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

ABOUT THE AGGIESTexas A&M’s starting pitchers have been dominant through seven games, posting a 0.89 ERA, .177 opponent batting average and 0.74 WHIP.

The Aggie pitching staff leads the nation with the fewest walks issued per nine innings with a 1.71 clip, issuing just 12 base on balls in 63.0 innings. The Maroon & White also rank first in the SEC and fourth in the nation with a 5.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio with 60 strikeouts. Texas A&M’s WHIP ranks third in the SEC and 12th in the nation at 0.92. Nathan Dettmer, Micah Dallas and Ryan Prager combined on 37 strikeouts and two walks in their first two times through the rotation, totaling 36.1 innings.

Texas A&M pitchers have been stingy with runners on base, holding opponents to a .198 batting average (18-for-91) with ducks on the pond. The clip includes .108 (4-for-37) with runners on base and two outs, .095 (2-for-21) with runners in scoring position and two outs. Starting pitchers Dettmer, Dallas, Prager and Khristian Curtis have limited opponents to just 6-for-48 (.125) at the plate with runners on base.

PITCHING MATCHUP• TUEDAY: #30 Khristian Curtis (Fr., RHP, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. #22 Will Ripoll (Jr., RHP, 0-1, 7.20 ERA)

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTSThe Huskies are in their first season under head coach Lance Berkman, a six-time MLB All-star. HBU stumbled out of the gate, losing the first six games, but they enter the fray fresh off two wins against Hofstra. It is feast or famine for the Huskies at the plate as three starters are batting over .350, but five others are hitting below .200.

SERIES NOTESTexas A&M and Houston Baptist have met 13 times previously with the Aggies holding an all-time advantage of 12-0. The Aggies blanked the Huskies, 4-0, in their first meeting in 1967, and as of late have met yearly since 2012. In the last six games, the Maroon & White have outscored the Huskies 38-10. Last season, the Aggies won 4-0. Austin Bost led the attack, going 3-for-4 with one run, one double, one home run and two RBI. Dettmer earned the win, working 6.0 scoreless frames, scattering three hits and one walk while striking out seven. Chandler Jozwiak fanned seven over 3.0 innings to earn the save. PROMOTIONSTuesday Teacher Appreciation Night – Teachers and school administrators showing a valid school I.D. may purchase discounted general admission tickets at the group rate ($5)

FOLLOW ALONGTexas A&M games are available for streaming via SEC Network+, while fans can tune in locally on 1150 AM/93.7 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile App. Additionally, live stats are available for fans to follow all games.Tickets are available for purchase at 12thMan.com/BaseballTickets. To learn more about Texas A&M baseball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieBaseball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

