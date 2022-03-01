Advertisement

Baby formula recall expands

Abbott Nutrition is recalling one lot of Similac PM 6040 powered infant formula.
Abbott Nutrition is recalling one lot of Similac PM 6040 powered infant formula.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:01 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Abbott Nutrition is expanding its recall of baby formula to include some lots of the Similac PM 60/40 powdered instant formula.

It’s a new part of a larger recall announced earlier this month after products from the company’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan was linked to illness in babies.

Similac PM 60/40 products from lot code 27032K80 (can) and 27032K800 (case) are impacted.

They join other Similac, Alimentum and Elecare powdered products with codes between 22 and 27 and expiration dates of April 2022 or later in the recall.

You can also enter your product lot code on the company’s website to check if it is part of the recall.

At least four infants have been hospitalized and one died from possible infection with two types of bacteria that may be in the recalled formula: Cronobacter and Salmonella.

Illnesses occurred in Minnesota, Ohio and Texas between September 2021 and January of this year.

The FDA said the Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections or meningitis. Though the infections are rare, they are especially high risk for newborns.

Salmonella are a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever called salmonellosis.

The FDA said symptoms related to the two bacterial infections can include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, abnormal body movements, lethargy, rash or blood in the urine or stool.

If your baby is experiencing symptoms related to a bacterial infection, contact your child’s health care provider immediately.

More details are available on the FDA website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a pedestrian was struck by a canoe that was stapped to a pickup truck Sunday on...
Man injured after being struck by canoe on Texas Avenue
Normangee head football coach Keith Sitton, Leon head football coach Jeremy Colvert, and...
Three Brazos Valley head football coaches step down
Top Row (L-R) - Chad Prather, Kandy Kaye Horn, Allen West, Paul Belew Bottom Row (L-R) - Danny...
Abbott wins GOP nomination, to face O’Rourke in November
Your Vote Counts 2022: Voting dates, deadlines and polling locations for Primary election
According to witnesses, Ricky Hernandez is one of three suspects who injured the victim outside...
Man arrested, charged in connection to stabbing outside local pool hall

Latest News

FILE - This Tuesday, May 8, 2007 file photo shows the logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue...
Judge gives more time for Purdue Pharma settlement talks
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during his re-nomination hearing...
Powell expects a quarter-point Fed rate hike this month
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 3/2
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 3/2
No jail time for 'big brother' in fraternity hazing death
The regional police department and Kharkiv National University have been targeted in a military...
RAW: Building burns in Kharkiv, Ukraine after attacks