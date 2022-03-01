Brazos Valley organizations providing help for Ukraine

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local nonprofits and organizations are stepping up to do what they can to help the Ukrainian people.

The Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Foundation, a nonprofit based in North Zulch, is no stranger to helping the Ukrainian people. Their team, which consists of only three people, has been sending medical supplies to the country twice a year since 2016. They work with Baylor Scott & White’s Faith in Action program to procure supplies and other organizations for donations. But now, the nonprofit’s president Lena Denman says their work is more important than ever before.

“I’m on the phone with individuals who are having a very difficult time. Doctors who are desperate for supplies. Friends who are hiding in basements from missiles coming down their streets,” Denman said. “Even though that is their situation, this is nothing new for us.”

Denman says even before Ukraine became torn apart by war, the country was in need of medical supplies most Americans take for granted. Complicating matters, the standard channels to get those supplies there are down.

“I was on the phone this morning with nonprofits in Houston, nonprofits in Washington D.C., all of which have connections over in Poland to try to get flights to Poland, and supplies from Poland to Ukraine,” Denman said. “Normally, if I want to send supplies like personal protective equipment quickly, I go through DHL. But right now, DHL is down. Right now, UPS and FedEx are down too, so I’m finding alternative routes.”

The foundation is named for Denman’s mentor, Arlene Campbell, who started working in Ukraine and Russia back in 1989, right around the time the Soviet Union was beginning to collapse. Denman says worked with Campbell in Kyiv in 2000, just a couple years before she passed away. Although the foundation stopped doing its work for a period of time before Denman restarted it in 2016, she says its objective, even during times of war, has not changed at all.

“I can’t overstate the need right now,” Denman said. “Ukraine has a government that would only provide them with about 25% of the funding the hospitals would ask for in a given year. Anybody who walks through the doors can receive medical care. It’s something left over from their Soviet days. The problem is they’re completely underfunded. This is a situation beyond life and death. It is how many lives and how many deaths are we talking about.”

While Denman says her team is definitely making progress in their work, she says they still have a long way to go before labelling anything a success.

“Until I get lots of supplies in lots of doctors hands, I’m not going to say we’ve been successful,” Denman said. “Then, when the war dies down, the rebuilding is going to start, so there is no barometer to say that this mission is over. There is no mission accomplished banner to roll out here.”

The Red Cross and The Salvation Army have units on the ground in Ukraine and bordering countries to help displaced families and service members.

“In Ukraine, units are helping internally displaced people with food items, blankets, or any resources they may have available as those people are evacuating those war zones,” The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station Executive Director Timothy Israel said. “In the countries surrounding Ukraine, as people are seeking refuge and leaving the country, they’re there at the border helping to support those in need with a hot meal, clothing items, or even a place where individuals can access WiFi.”

The Brazos Valley’s local chapters are actively helping with those efforts.

“Anyone who wants to donate towards supporting that can do that, and we’re making sure those funds get directed that way,” Israel said. “That’s the best way to help if you want to help in this time is to make a monetary donation because that helps us to get the resources there as quick as possible.”

There are several other organizations doing important work in Ukraine to help. Click here to find a list that are accepting donations.

