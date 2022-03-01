Brazos Valley’s February 2022 by the numbers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A cold snap brought the Brazos Valley into the month. A cold snap took us out of the month. In between, morning lows were considered below-average for every morning of the month, other than four. Some of those lows as much as 15° or more below the mark. Couple that with high temperatures that, at times, were as much as 25° to 35° below-average and it was a month that had residents reaching for the big coats...many times.

The month kicked off with a cold front that dropped highs 25° to 27° below average on the 3rd and 4th. That chill lingered into the 5th before south winds slowly helped to shake it off. Another big surge of cold air arrived on the 23rd. One day after reaching highs in the 80s, some 15° above-average, the cold front managed to cancel that out by topping thermometers off in the 30s, some 15° below-average.

Ice was something that the Brazos Valley had to navigate around this month. A Winter Storm Warning was enough to close down much of the Brazos Valley on the 3rd and 4th. Another round of very light accumulations prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the area. No day off for that round, but it did cause some problems on area bridges and overpasses.

While not the strongest front, the upper-level support for cold air on the 12th managed to bring a quick round of big snowflakes to the north and central Brazos Valley. Some of that snow was heavy enough that it managed to accumulate in parts of Robertson and Leon Counties.

Snow came down fast enough in North Robertson County to coat the grassy areas for a short bit this afternoon!



📍Buffalo

📹Tommy Davis pic.twitter.com/pbezF8ArOW — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) February 12, 2022

Robertson County Snow! ❄️



📍Hearne

📹Aaron Thomas pic.twitter.com/1Sk7Yk6UO0 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) February 12, 2022

Here’s a look at the Brazos Valley’s February by the numbers

Average Temperature: 49.6°

Temperature anomaly for the month: -5.7°

Coolest February for Bryan-College Station since records began at Easterwood Airport: 12th

Number of afternoons below-average: 15

Number of afternoons above-average: 11

Number of afternoons considered average: 2

Number of mornings below-average: 24

Number of mornings above-average: 4

Number of mornings considered average: 0

Greatest high-temperature anomaly: -31° - Thursday, the 24th

Greatest low-temperature anomaly: -21° - Saturday, the 5 th

Number of days with temperatures at or below 32° : 10

Coldest morning of the month: 22° - Saturday, the 5th

Coldest day of the month: 36° - Thursday, the 14th

Warmest morning of the month: 62° - Wednesday, the 16th

Warmest afternoon of the month: 84° - Monday, the 21st

Rainfall for the month: 2.28″

Rainfall deficit for the month: -0.62″

Snowfall for the month: Trace of an inch

Highest wind gust of the month: 46mph - Monday, the 21st

