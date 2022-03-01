Advertisement

Bryan Vikings open season with 15-1 win over Huntsville

(KBTX)
By James Dillard / Bryan Viking Baseball
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:46 AM CST
BRYAN, Texas -- The Bryan Vikings opened the 2022 Baseball season with a 15-1 win over the Huntsville Hornets on Monday night. Mason Ruiz picked up the win for the Vikings tossing 4 innings of shutout baseball while only allowing two hits and striking out six. Rylan Hill tossed two  shutout innings as well striking out four and allowing zero hits. Eric Perez completed the night for the Vikings on the mound tossing one inning and allowing two hits and one run while striking out three.

The Vikings struck for 5 runs in the 2nd inning, 3 runs in the sixth inning and 7 runs in the 7th inning. The Vikings were led at the plate by Kyle Kubichek who went 2-4 with 3 runs scored and 3 RBI, Mason Ruiz was also 2-4 with 3 RBI, Kyle Turner was 1-5 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBI, Rylan Hill also contributed going 2-3 with 3 runs scored and 1 RBI.

The Vikings are back in action this Thursday and Friday at Cy-Lakes/ Langham Creek Tournament.

Both sub varsity teams opened their seasons up with wins as well. The Bryan JV1 defeated Rudder 12-9 and the Bryan JV2 defeated Anderson-Shiro 17-1. Both sub varsity teams will also be playing in tournaments this upcoming weekend.

