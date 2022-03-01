Advertisement

Check out Navasota’s Texas Birthday Bash for live music, food, and fun!

Downtown Navasota is holding its tenth annual Texas Birthday Bash on Friday March 4th and Saturday March 5th.
By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Downtown Navasota is holding its tenth annual Texas Birthday Bash on Friday March 4th and Saturday March 5th.

The event celebrates Texas’ independence. Navasota Mayor Bert Miller joined First News at Four to talk about the event.

Texas Birthday Bash will feature food from barbeque to funnel cakes, a petting zoo, a craft show, a gun show, and two days of Texas music.

🔥 LAST CHANCE!!! 😮The Texas Birthday Bash is less than a week away! Don't miss your chance to see @diamondrioband @...

Posted by Texas Birthday Bash on Monday, February 28, 2022

