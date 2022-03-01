College Station girls’ basketball headed to state with something to prove

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station girls’ basketball team is headed back to the state tournament for the second time in the past three years.

Even though College Station is a veteran team with several girls that have already been on this stage, the Lady Cougars have embraced being an underdog this season. They had a rough start to their non-district schedule at the beginning of the year, but they have only grown stronger and gotten better since then. The Lady Cougars have beaten four ranked opponents in their playoff run and feel like they have something to prove.

”They work so hard. They are out to prove a point,” College Station head girls’ basketball coach Deanna Doles said. “We haven’t been ranked at all this season and we just continue to go out and prove ourselves and continue beating ranked opponents over and over again and we’re still not ranked. They feel like they have something to prove,” Doles added.

“I’ve always seen it. Since the beginning of the year, we’ve come a long way from what we were to what we are now,” College Station senior guard Aliyah Collins said. “I just saw the growth from our team. I wasn’t here at the beginning of the season, but seeing them grow without me and adding me to them, I just knew it. I just knew it was there,” Collins added.

“I always knew we could accomplish this,” College Station junior guard Jaeden McMillin said. “It has been tough though. Our past three or four games have been close, just fighting until the clock runs out,” McMillin added.

College Station will play #1 Cedar Park in the state semifinals this Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

