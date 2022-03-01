Leaders working to decrease DWIs as tragedy hits Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tragedies involving intoxicated drivers continue to affect families nationally, statewide and locally.

Last week, 49-year-old Drake Washington was hit and killed by a driver who police said was intoxicated. Washington was a pedestrian along the 2300 Block of N Earl Rudder Freeway frontage road. 22-year-old Jesus Morin was identified as the driver who was arrested on the scene and taken into police custody. But, this was not the first DWI offense for Morin.

According to Tristen Lopez with the College Station Police Department, an age like that is not shocking.

“About half of our DWI arrests are for college-age people and about three-quarters of the DWI arrests are for people that are younger than the age of 34,” Lopez said.

Local DWI statistics are showing a slight decrease in College Station, from 30 DWI arrests a month to now about 25.

Bryan Police have been seeing an average of 15 DWIs per month since the beginning of 2021.

But signs of an increase in 2022 can be seen with an average of 20 DWI arrests for January and February.

Mary Jo Prince with the Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition said these situations are avoidable and something they work hard to combat.

“We can’t sugarcoat it anymore because it’s happening too frequently. It’s happening to young people with wonderful promising lives and dreams. And sometimes they don’t see that it’s the small choices, little choices that they make that can affect big incidents,” she said.

BVIPC is teaming up with TxDOT on a statewide initiative that focuses on a family approach to talking about these tragedies. Prince said much of the issue starts with talking to those underage drivers.

“Behind every number is someone’s parent, someone’s grandparent, someone’s younger sibling, roommate, fraternity brother, sorority sister, it’s more than just the numbers and that’s the message that we want to send with our initiative is think twice,” Prince said. “Think twice that you are not invincible, that it can happen to you, and it will affect the lives of so many when a bad choice is made.”

The initiative is encouraging families to have a conversation about the real consequences that happen to intoxicated drivers. This can include thousands of dollars in legal fees, jail time, civil court liabilities, loss of jobs, physical and mental health costs. Visit their website here for more information.

