Man arrested, charged in connection to stabbing outside local pool hall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have made an arrested connected to the assault and stabbing of a man outside a pool hall earlier this month.

Ricky Hernandez, 32, of Bryan was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $100,00 and was released on Sunday.

According to an arrest report, Hernandez was one of several men involved in a brawl outside a pool hall on Texas Avenue in College Station in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 19.

A 24-year-old man from Navasota was assaulted, kicked, and stabbed multiple times during the incident that started inside the bar with a verbal dispute that spilled out into the parking lot and turned physical, according to the arrest report.

The victim’s mother tells KBTX he was stabbed several times with a pocket knife in the side, arm, and neck. She said her son’s friend was also stabbed in the chest. Both men have since been treated and released from the hospital. The family has asked KBTX not to share their names.

Police said in their arrest report two other men were involved in the assault and the investigation is ongoing.

More arrests are posbbile, according to a police department spokesman.

