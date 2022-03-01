Man injured after being struck by canoe on Texas Avenue

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a pedestrian was injured Sunday afternoon in a very unusual accident.

Police say around noon, a truck was northbound on Texas Avenue near the HEB store with a large canoe strapped on top of it.

A pedestrian was crossing Texas Avenue and had stopped in the median, waiting for an opportunity to continue across the street.

Police say the canoe on the truck unexpectedly shifted, resulting in part of the canoe hanging over the left side of the truck. As the truck passed the pedestrian, the canoe struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to a hospital to be treated for possible injuries.

Police did not say if the driver stopped or was aware of what happened.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.