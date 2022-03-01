Advertisement

Man injured after being struck by canoe on Texas Avenue

College Station police say a pedestrian was injured Sunday afternoon in a very unusual accident.
Police say a pedestrian was struck by a canoe that was stapped to a pickup truck Sunday on...
Police say a pedestrian was struck by a canoe that was stapped to a pickup truck Sunday on Texas Avenue near Holleman Drive.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a pedestrian was injured Sunday afternoon in a very unusual accident.

Police say around noon, a truck was northbound on Texas Avenue near the HEB store with a large canoe strapped on top of it.

A pedestrian was crossing Texas Avenue and had stopped in the median, waiting for an opportunity to continue across the street.

Police say the canoe on the truck unexpectedly shifted, resulting in part of the canoe hanging over the left side of the truck. As the truck passed the pedestrian, the canoe struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to a hospital to be treated for possible injuries.

Police did not say if the driver stopped or was aware of what happened.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas father is being celebrated after he jumped into the ring at a Belton rodeo...
Father of the year: Dad jumps into Belton rodeo ring to protect son from raging bull
Jesus Morin, 22
Police identify pedestrian killed early Friday morning by suspected drunk driver
Normangee head football coach Keith Sitton, Leon head football coach Jeremy Colvert, and...
Three Brazos Valley head football coaches step down
A Magnolia man was arrested Saturday on multiple drug and traffic violation charges following a...
DPS: Troopers find bags of narcotics inside pickup following high-speed pursuit
College Station resident Peter Witt captured photos of a bat falcon earlier this month at the...
College Station man who snapped photos of rare falcon recounts the moment he captured it

Latest News

New findings from a Texas A&M study show non-athlete college students may be less likely to...
Texas A&M study finds non-athlete college students may be less likely to contract COVID-19 than other young adults
The Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Foundation, a nonprofit based in North Zulch, is no stranger...
Brazos Valley organizations providing help for Ukraine
A 19-year-old driver, a 14-year-old passenger, and a 2-year-old passenger were taken to a...
Teens, child escape serious injuries following ATV crash in Brazos County
According to witnesses, Ricky Hernandez is one of three suspects who injured the victim outside...
Man arrested, charged in connection to stabbing outside local pool hall