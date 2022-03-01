National Weather Service to host March SKYWARN training in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Interested in becoming a storm spotter? Want to learn more about severe weather before the spring storm season gets underway?

The National Weather Service will be in the Brazos Valley next week offering SKYWARN training in Brazos County.

This SKYWARN training will take place in two different timeframes on Thursday, March 10 at the Brazos Center.

• Where: 3232 Briarcrest Dr, Bryan, TX 77802

• When: Thursday, March 10

• Time: 1pm - 3pm OR 6pm - 8pm

• Email to Register: azaragoza@cstx.gov

This class is free of charge and open the public.

According to the National Weather Service, this year’s program will feature an in-depth review and study of the various threats posed by severe thunderstorms. The program will also highlight severe weather safety and how to accurately report severe weather information.

