Paysse Paces Aggies on Day One of Coral Creek Club Invitational

PLACIDA, Fla. – Texas A&M’s William Paysse is tied for fourth at 4-under after the first two rounds of play at the Coral Creek Club Invitational held at the Coral Creek Club on Monday.

Paysse began the day with a 3-under 68. He made the turn at 1-under following a birdie on the par-4 ninth hole, and carded two birdies and seven pars on the back nine. In round two, he bogeyed No. 2, before back-to-back birdies on Nos. 5 and 6. Following a bogey on No. 11, he birdied No. 12 before reeling off six-consecutive pars to finish the round at 1-under. The Belton, Texas, native is three shots behind North Texas’ Vicente Marzilio, who leads at 7-under.

As a team, the Aggies are tied for 10th at 11-over. Florida Gulf Coast leads at 13-under as Liberty (-2), South Alabama (-1), North Florida (+3) and North Texas (+5) round out the top five.

“It was good to see William put two solid rounds together,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “That is really good to see. He has been working hard, so it is good to see him put scores together. As a group, we need to be tougher. We need to handle adversity better. We are going to have to talk about a few things and get back to the drawing board. We will work on having a great day tomorrow. Our goal is to shoot the low round of the day, so we will keep that in mind and see if we can put one together tomorrow.”

Walker Lee is tied for 27th at 2-over after shooting a 1-under 70 in the second round. Daniel Rodrigues is tied for 53rd at 6-over, while Phichaksn Maichon (+9) is tied for 67th and Michael Heidelbaugh (+11) is tied for 74th.

The Aggies close out the tournament Tuesday at 7:15 a.m., and are paired with Toledo, South Florida and Cincinnati. Live scoring for the tournament can be found here.

