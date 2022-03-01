Advertisement

President Biden prepares to address the nation amid serious challenges and low approval ratings

By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:58 PM CST
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The economy, the pandemic, and Ukraine. Those are just some of the topics President Joe Biden will discuss in his State of the Union Address Tuesday night.

The White House tells us a big focus of the presidents speech will be domestic issues.

He will highlight the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law, but also continue his push for social reforms, aimed at lowering the cost of prescription drugs, health care premiums, and child care.

The speech comes as we mark two years from when the pandemic shut down much of the country.

It’s still on the minds of Democrats and Republicans the Gray Television Washington News Bureau spoke with.

“The first thing I would expect to hear from Joe Biden is something along the lines of, ‘Folks, the last two years have been maybe the toughest two years in my lifetime,’” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) told us.

“We have come a long way during the pandemic,” Rep. Greg Murphy (R-N.C.) said. “There have been some great things done, and there have been some difficult things done.”

Lawmakers are also closely watching the developments in Ukraine and how President Biden is responding.

His press team says the president will address the war in his speech.

“I believe the idea of sanctioning Putin…is still going to be a lot more effective if we do it in concert with our European allies,” said Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.).

Some Republicans want the president to be stronger on Russia.

“I do not think that the sanctions will work, as long as you’re taking potential military action off the table,” Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.) told us.

Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-Iowa) will give the Republican response.

On Wednesday, the president and vice president take his message on the road to Wisconsin and North Carolina.

President Biden’s approval rating fell to a near record low in the latest Washington Post-ABC News poll with 37% saying they approve of the job he is doing and 55% saying they disapprove.

