Advertisement

Second day of trial for man accused of shooting trooper focuses on autopsy results

Dabrett Black faces life in prison without possibility of parole if convicted.
Dabrett Black in the far back is led in for day two of his trial.
Dabrett Black in the far back is led in for day two of his trial.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Day two of testimony continues in the Dabrett Black murder trial in Brazos County.

He’s on trial for allegedly killing State Trooper Damon Allen on Thanksgiving Day in 2017 during a traffic stop on I-45 in Freestone County.

Tuesday’s testimony included more details from experts on the autopsy of Trooper Allen. The jury saw graphic photos showing how a rifle bullet damaged the trooper’s head. The defense objected to the autopsy photos but the judge allowed two to be shared in front of the jury.

Dallas County Medical Examiner Dr. Chester Gwin, who performed the autopsy, took the stand, saying Allen was killed by that gunshot wound to the head.

Former Texas Ranger and current Madison County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steven Jeter testified about his interaction with Black after he was in custody. Black said on body camera footage he would have come out of the woods shooting if he’d still had a gun.

Jeter said the high-powered rifle found by Black’s car had 66 rounds still in the cannister. About six to seven bullets were unaccounted for. Jeter said the suspect’s gun was damaged and jammed.

The trial is expected to last up to two weeks.

News 3′s Clay Falls is also providing live Tweets from the trial.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Normangee head football coach Keith Sitton, Leon head football coach Jeremy Colvert, and...
Three Brazos Valley head football coaches step down
A Central Texas father is being celebrated after he jumped into the ring at a Belton rodeo...
Father of the year: Dad jumps into Belton rodeo ring to protect son from raging bull
Jesus Morin, 22
Police identify pedestrian killed early Friday morning by suspected drunk driver
Police say a pedestrian was struck by a canoe that was stapped to a pickup truck Sunday on...
Man injured after being struck by canoe on Texas Avenue
According to witnesses, Ricky Hernandez is one of three suspects who injured the victim outside...
Man arrested, charged in connection to stabbing outside local pool hall

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
National Weather Service to host March SKYWARN training in Brazos County
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 3/1
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 3/1
ACLU wants North Texas school district to apologize for removing over 100 library books