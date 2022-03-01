Second day of trial for man accused of shooting trooper focuses on autopsy results

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Day two of testimony continues in the Dabrett Black murder trial in Brazos County.

He’s on trial for allegedly killing State Trooper Damon Allen on Thanksgiving Day in 2017 during a traffic stop on I-45 in Freestone County.

Tuesday’s testimony included more details from experts on the autopsy of Trooper Allen. The jury saw graphic photos showing how a rifle bullet damaged the trooper’s head. The defense objected to the autopsy photos but the judge allowed two to be shared in front of the jury.

Dallas County Medical Examiner Dr. Chester Gwin, who performed the autopsy, took the stand, saying Allen was killed by that gunshot wound to the head.

Former Texas Ranger and current Madison County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steven Jeter testified about his interaction with Black after he was in custody. Black said on body camera footage he would have come out of the woods shooting if he’d still had a gun.

Jeter said the high-powered rifle found by Black’s car had 66 rounds still in the cannister. About six to seven bullets were unaccounted for. Jeter said the suspect’s gun was damaged and jammed.

The trial is expected to last up to two weeks.

