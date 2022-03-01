Teens, child escape serious injuries following ATV crash in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers say two teens and a child had only minor injuries following an accident Sunday involving an ATV on the east side of Brazos County.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. in the 10000 block of FM 1179 south of Kurten near Reliance Church Road.

Troopers say an ATV was eastbound on the roadway, lost control, went into a creek, and turned upside down.

A 19-year-old driver, a 14-year-old passenger, and a 2-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital.

Troopers say their injuries were minor.

