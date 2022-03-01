Advertisement

Teens, child escape serious injuries following ATV crash in Brazos County

A 19-year-old driver, a 14-year-old passenger, and a 2-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
A 19-year-old driver, a 14-year-old passenger, and a 2-year-old passenger were taken to a...
A 19-year-old driver, a 14-year-old passenger, and a 2-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.(MGN)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers say two teens and a child had only minor injuries following an accident Sunday involving an ATV on the east side of Brazos County.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. in the 10000 block of FM 1179 south of Kurten near Reliance Church Road.

Troopers say an ATV was eastbound on the roadway, lost control, went into a creek, and turned upside down.

A 19-year-old driver, a 14-year-old passenger, and a 2-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital.

Troopers say their injuries were minor.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas father is being celebrated after he jumped into the ring at a Belton rodeo...
Father of the year: Dad jumps into Belton rodeo ring to protect son from raging bull
Jesus Morin, 22
Police identify pedestrian killed early Friday morning by suspected drunk driver
Normangee head football coach Keith Sitton, Leon head football coach Jeremy Colvert, and...
Three Brazos Valley head football coaches step down
A Magnolia man was arrested Saturday on multiple drug and traffic violation charges following a...
DPS: Troopers find bags of narcotics inside pickup following high-speed pursuit
College Station resident Peter Witt captured photos of a bat falcon earlier this month at the...
College Station man who snapped photos of rare falcon recounts the moment he captured it

Latest News

New findings from a Texas A&M study show non-athlete college students may be less likely to...
Texas A&M study finds non-athlete college students may be less likely to contract COVID-19 than other young adults
The Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Foundation, a nonprofit based in North Zulch, is no stranger...
Brazos Valley organizations providing help for Ukraine
Police say a pedestrian was struck by a canoe that was stapped to a pickup truck Sunday on...
Man injured after being struck by canoe on Texas Avenue
According to witnesses, Ricky Hernandez is one of three suspects who injured the victim outside...
Man arrested, charged in connection to stabbing outside local pool hall