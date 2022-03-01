Texas A&M study finds non-athlete college students may be less likely to contract COVID-19 than other young adults

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - New findings from a Texas A&M study show non-athlete college students may be less likely to contract COVID-19 than other young adults in the general population.

Researchers found that the percentage of positive COVID tests among Americans between ages 18 and 24 increased from 7% to about 17% between August and December 2020. The highest positivity rate among non-athlete college students during the same period was 6.6%.

Rebecca Fischer is a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the Texas A&M School of Public Health and the co-author of these latest findings.

”This also varied, so those campuses where we see more involvement by the campus administration and engaging in recommended testing of some kind, those tended to fare better,” Fischer said. “Overall, it looks like college students probably fared a little bit better than the general public. We saw this in test positivity and incidents of new cases happening over time.”

These findings were built off a previous study the same researchers did on positivity rates among SEC football players during their 2020 football season. They found those players had a 50% risk reduction in contracting the virus than their fellow college students who were not involved in athletics. Those findings were released back in October 2021.

Fischer says there’s a good reason to believe that finding is the result of rigorous testing and quarantine policies college football players had to adhere to in order to be eligible to play during the 2020 season.

“I think what we are learning is that there might be other times or situations where the college campuses can sort of mirror these athletic activities,” Fischer said. “That could extend potentially to other activities, like intermural sports, summer camps, conferences, and other gatherings or events.”

Fischer says another big takeaway is the fact that while the situation of college students as a whole was better than that of the general public, there was still variation between different colleges and universities as well. She says colleges with testing and quarantine policies or exposure notifications tended to see lower positivity rates.

“The general public doesn’t often have the same access, opportunity, or even education and knowledge to engage in the same activities,” Fischer said.

Fischer says she doesn’t want to imply that these findings indicate the pandemic has been easier on athletes and sports teams, but they do prove society is learning how to best keep different populations safe.

“This isn’t easy, and this isn’t simple. These are multi-pronged efforts,” Fischer said. “But we have all these tools, and we can think about how to integrate them and look at which ones will be appropriate in special situations.”

