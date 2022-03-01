Advertisement

Three Brazos Valley head football coaches step down

Normangee head football coach Keith Sitton, Leon head football coach Jeremy Colvert, and...
Normangee head football coach Keith Sitton, Leon head football coach Jeremy Colvert, and Buffalo head football coach Evan Stone.(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Normangee head football coach Keith Sitton, Leon head football coach Jeremy Colvert, and Buffalo head football coach Evan Stone have all stepped down from their respective positions, KBTX learned on Monday.

Sitton spent the past 3 and a half years (3 football seasons) as athletic director and head football coach of the Panthers. He made the playoffs in each of those 3 seasons, posting a 22-13 overall record. Sitton’s Panthers won the district championship in 2020. Prior to his stop in Normangee, Sitton spent 25 years coaching in Leon (16 as an assistant) and was the Cougars’ head coach from 2006-2015. He also spent time in Madisonville as an assistant coach. Sitton told KBTX he is retiring from coaching.

Colvert spent the past 6 seasons as the boys’ athletic director and head football coach of the Cougars. Leon made the playoffs 5 of those 6 years under Colvert. In 2016, Colvert and the Cougars won Leon’s first playoff game in 24 years. He told KBTX that he’s decided to pursue other coaching opportunities.

Stone just spent a year as the head football coach in Buffalo. The Bison went 2-8 in 2021. Prior to taking over, Stone was an assistant to Brandon Houston. Stone is a graduate from Buffalo who was also an offensive lineman at Baylor.

