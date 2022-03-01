Update on Russia/Ukraine, Biden’s State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KBTX) - Ukrainian and Russian delegates sat down Monday, February 28 for the first direct negotiations between the two countries since Russia launched the invasion. KBTX’s Chief White House Correspondent Jon Decker joined First News at Four to discuss this along with President Biden’s upcoming State of the Union Address.

The peace talks occurred at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. They involved very high-level representatives for both President Putin and President Zelensky. According to Decker, nothing was accomplished in terms of what Ukraine wanted, which was an end to the fighting.

However, Decker called both sides’ agreement to continue talking “a glimmer of hope.”

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the United States and its allies have increased their sanctions. Russia has been cut off from the Swift Financial transaction system. The U.S. also announced sanctions against the Russian Central Bank which makes it difficult for Russians to exchange their rubles for dollars. The value of the ruble has declined significantly.

Putin didn’t anticipate “the rest of the Western world uniting against him on this issue,” believes Decker.

Here at home President Biden’s State of the Union Address is fast approaching. These are always important speeches, but this one is particularly important for the Democrats who are trying to hold onto the house and the Senate in the midterm elections. The President will give an update on the latest concerning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and will take a look at the problems facing Americans here at home, such as inflation.

Decker says it’s essential for Biden to “acknowledge he understands the problem” and “he needs to talk about what he’s going to do to deal with this problem, including bringing down the high cost of gasoline.”

