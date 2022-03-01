Advertisement

Vandals target ‘Russia House’ restaurant in Washington, DC

Vandals targeted a Russian-themed restaurant in Washington, DC, smashing windows and put signs outside. (SOURCE: WJLA)
By Kevin Lewis
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJLA) – Vandals targeted a Russian-themed restaurant in Washington D.C.

The restaurant’s name has made it a target since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, although the owner said he’s not Russian and has no ties to the Russian government.

Vandals targeted The Russia House Restaurant and Lounge over the weekend, shattering at least two windows with a brick.

They also placed signs on the outside of the building. One read “House of Murderers.” Another had pro-Ukrainian writing.

Amina Odzackic was visiting D.C. and rented an Airbnb above the restaurant

“If they’re not Russian, first of all, or if they are Russian and don’t support the invasion, I feel really bad for them,” she said.

The owner called police Sunday and a report was made. No arrests have been made yet.

The Russia House Restaurant has been temporarily closed, not due to the Russia-Ukraine war, but because of COVID, according to its website.

Odzackic, who is coincidentally from Eastern Europe, plans to check out of the Airbnb on Wednesday. She hopes the rest of her stay in D.C. is uneventful.

“I hope that people kind of blew out their frustrations already and realize that this is maybe a wrong place to target,” she said.

The owner has taken down a Russian flag that flew beside the U.S. flag, hoping to spare the restaurant from another attack.

Police are investigating the incidents as possible hate crimes.

Copyright 2022 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Normangee head football coach Keith Sitton, Leon head football coach Jeremy Colvert, and...
Three Brazos Valley head football coaches step down
A Central Texas father is being celebrated after he jumped into the ring at a Belton rodeo...
Father of the year: Dad jumps into Belton rodeo ring to protect son from raging bull
Jesus Morin, 22
Police identify pedestrian killed early Friday morning by suspected drunk driver
Police say a pedestrian was struck by a canoe that was stapped to a pickup truck Sunday on...
Man injured after being struck by canoe on Texas Avenue
According to witnesses, Ricky Hernandez is one of three suspects who injured the victim outside...
Man arrested, charged in connection to stabbing outside local pool hall

Latest News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of...
Lawsuit: Texas investigating parents of transgender youth
The Wall St. street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Stocks fall, oil tops $100 a barrel as Ukraine war rages
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
In talks that began Monday, the sides met for a 12th time in a session that started after 1...
MLB cancels opening day, sides fail to reach lockout deal
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, carrying America’s newest weather satellite, lifts off...
Weather satellite rockets to orbit to monitor US West