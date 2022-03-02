Advertisement

A&M Consolidated wins baseball season opener over Waller

(KBTX)
By Lesa Hill / A&M Consolidated Tiger Baseball
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The A&M Consolidated Tigers opened their District 19-5A baseball season with an 8-0 victory over Waller at Tiger Field.

Hunter Bond (2-0) threw a complete-game, 11 strikeouts, one-hit shutout for the Tigers, who moved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in district play.

Consolidated was led at the plate by sophomore third baseman Nathan Hodge, who had two hits, and senior shortstop Carson Kerbel.

Kerbel produced a triple, two walks and three RBIs hitting behind Hodge and leadoff hitter Brodie Daniel, who had three walks and a single.

Chase Sodolak, Gage Dorris and Wesley Boedeker each added base hits for the Tigers. Consolidated will play four games later this week in the Katy ISD Tournament, beginning with a game on Thursday against Cinco Ranch.

Waller — 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 R 1 H 3E

Consol — 1 6 0 0 0 1 x — 8 R 7 H 0E

W - Bond (2-0)

L - Stewart

College Station prepares to battle Cedar Park in 5A State Semifinals Thursday
