Be Remarkable: Steve Godby and friends are providing critical home repairs in BCS

By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:23 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For six years a local non-profit organization has been helping to fix-up run-down homes for people who can’t do it on their own or because the repairs are too costly.

Steve Godby is the founder of executive director of Rebuilding Together Bryan-College Station - a group that is part of a national organization of nearly 160 affiliates.

“We provide necessary home repairs for persons in need, people with disabilities, senior citizens, and military veterans, at no cost to them,” said Godby, who also serves as Missions Director of Christ United Methodist Church in College Station.

“Volunteer groups come from businesses, schools, churches, associations, and more. Our work is made possible by corporate sponsors, individual donors, and in-kind contributors who provide financial support for our programs,” said Godby.

Godby, who won a Jefferson Award in 2021, was nominated for the Be Remarkable award from Vicki Mack-Carr.

“He’s a remarkably caring & loving man who is the one that can pull everyone together when someone is in need of housing, housing repairs, and sometimes even a new home. He has repaired & rebuilt many uninhabitable homes in our community,” said Mack-Carr.

“He does it with donations and volunteers. He is so amazing. He retired from engineering and moved here so he and his wife could help the people in our community that need their assistance.”

If you have someone you want to nominate for our Be Remarkable campaign click here! Be Remarkable airs on News 3 at 6 p.m. every other Monday and is proudly sponsored and made possible by Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

