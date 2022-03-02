Advertisement

Bennett to begin play at Arnold Palmer Invitational Thursday

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 28, 2020 - Sam Bennett during Texas A&M Aggie Mens Golf Photo...
COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 28, 2020 - Sam Bennett during Texas A&M Aggie Mens Golf Photo Day in College Station, TX. Photo By Bailey Orr/Texas A&M Athletics(Bailey Orr | Bailey Orr)
By Evan Roberts / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST
ORLANDO, Florida -- Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett begins play at the PGA TOUR’s Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard on Thursday at Bay Hill Club & Lounge. Bennett tees off on hole No. 10 at 7:49 a.m. CT.

The Madisonville, Texas, native is playing as an amateur after earning an exemption in to the tournament last June. Bennett helped Team USA to its first Arnold Palmer Cup victory since 2018, and was selected by his teammates for best representing the “Arnold Palmer Legacy”.

The API marks the second professional tournament Bennett has played in during 2022 as he competed in the European Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic in January where we missed the cut by one stroke.

Coverage of the tournament can be seen on ESPN+, GOLF Channel and NBC.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiemensgolf).

TV Coverage

Thursday, March 3

6 a.m. – 1 p.m.  – ESPN +

1-5 p.m. – GOLF Channel

Friday, March 4

6 a.m. – 1 p.m.  – ESPN +

1-5 p.m. – GOLF Channel

Saturday, March 5

6:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.  – ESPN +

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – GOLF Channel

1:30-5 p.m. – NBC

Sunday, March 6

6:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.  – ESPN +

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – GOLF Channel

1:30-5 p.m. – NBC

