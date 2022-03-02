Brazos County public jail, court records taken offline after software vulnerability detected

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Public jail and court records have been taken offline after a software vulnerability was found, according to Brazos County. A record aggregation service in Canada found “an undisclosed vulnerability in the Justice Web software and exposed a quarter million nonpublic records belonging to the State Bar of California,” according to the county’s press release.

Right now it’s unknown if any Brazos County records were compromised, but since Justice Web software has the same vulnerability, the county has taken it offline until the problem can be resolved.

“Until a solution is in place, you will need to reach out to the individual courts or detention centers for each piece of information you seek in a particular case,” the county said.

They do not have a current timeline for a solution.

