College Station girls’ soccer runs past Brenham 7-0

COLLEGE STATION - The College Station Lady Cougar soccer team improved to 8-5 in district play and 10- 9 overall with a 7-0 victory over the Brenham Cubettes Tuesday night at Cougar Field.

The Cougs got on the board early in the game when Kelsey Slater played a through ball to Anna Kjerfve who slid the ball just out of the reach of the Cubette goalie to put the Cougs up 1-0. Just three minutes later, Kjerfve again got behind the Brenham backline and beat the goalie to the far post. Kylie McRaven had the assist. Kayelee Rochelli scored off a cross from Slater to make the score 3-0. Just before halftime, Shaley Lewis scored from 20 yards out to give the Cougs a 4-0 lead.

Just 30 seconds into the second half Taylor Jennings scored from just outside the 18 to put the Cougs up by 5. The Cougars went up by 6-0 when Shaley Lewis sent a low cross across the face of the goal that Slater finished on the back post. Kjerfve got her hat trick when she scored with 20 minutes left in the match to finish the scoring at 7-0. Keira Herron and Emily Hord had the shutout in goal for the Cougars.

The JV won 3-0 to improve to 5-2-1 in district play. Cougar goals were scored by Jillian Burns, Megan Miles, and Cassie Watt.

Next action for the Cougars will be Tuesday against Jordan on the road in Katy.